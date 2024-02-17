Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Morguard North American Price Performance
Morguard North American has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$16.21.
About Morguard North American
