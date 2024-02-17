MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 14,720,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

