Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

