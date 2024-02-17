Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.