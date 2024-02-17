Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,195 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.35% of Nanobiotix worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the third quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Price Performance

Shares of NBTX opened at $7.37 on Friday. Nanobiotix S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Nanobiotix Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

