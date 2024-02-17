NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NSTG

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,100,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 967,219 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.