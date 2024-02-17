Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $36,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.42 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

