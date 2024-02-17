NEAR Protocol Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $132.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00006303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000836 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,177,495,777 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,365,042 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,177,401,204 with 1,040,040,945 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/.

