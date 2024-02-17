Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $280,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,900,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,120,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 569,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $215,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $9.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $583.95. 4,325,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $597.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.70. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total value of $4,990,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

