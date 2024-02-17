Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $583.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.