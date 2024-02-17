New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $8.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 298,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

