Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $9.55 Average PT from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.47%.
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
