Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $9.55 Average PT from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.47%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

