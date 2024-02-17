Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5,976.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,770 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Newmont by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 117.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,469,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

