NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 155,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,952. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $797.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

