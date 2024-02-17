NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 7.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 589,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 927,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NextDecade by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextDecade by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

