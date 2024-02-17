Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 182,241 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,241 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.87% of Lear worth $146,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 85,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Lear by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 434,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.