Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 38,452 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.75% of Amdocs worth $180,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,753,000 after purchasing an additional 139,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. The company had a trading volume of 809,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,119. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

