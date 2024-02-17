Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 25,047 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.72% of Waters worth $116,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.21. 540,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,447. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

