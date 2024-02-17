Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,697 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $163,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. 16,393,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,360,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

