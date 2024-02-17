Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,627,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $185,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 70.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after buying an additional 97,725 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $158.36.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

