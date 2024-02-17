Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of PayPal worth $190,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. 12,195,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,798,360. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.