Nordea Investment Management AB Has $109.90 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $109,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,966,000 after purchasing an additional 339,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $10,751,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,579,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

American Tower stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.13. 2,127,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average is $189.11. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

