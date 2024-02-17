Nordea Investment Management AB Has $166.94 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,650,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,101 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $166,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,675,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.60. 1,384,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

