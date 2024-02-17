Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,708 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.67% of Texas Roadhouse worth $174,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $13.81 on Friday, reaching $147.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

