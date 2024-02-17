Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 138,451 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $127,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE UPS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.