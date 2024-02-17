Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 30,190 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,190 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.61% of Hilton Worldwide worth $238,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,355,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.57. 1,735,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,786. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $198.15. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

