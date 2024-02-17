Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,735 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $137,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.35. 1,060,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,941. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $677.47. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.68.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KLAC
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.