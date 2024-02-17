Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,735 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $137,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.35. 1,060,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,941. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $677.47. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.68.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

