Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 646,121 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 646,121 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $229,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after purchasing an additional 605,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,196,000 after buying an additional 164,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TSM traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $126.69. 13,104,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,758,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $657.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

