Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 82,888 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,888 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 3.99% of Flowserve worth $212,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,802,000 after buying an additional 147,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after buying an additional 86,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 996,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,503. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

About Flowserve

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

