Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 911,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 1,091,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

