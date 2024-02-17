Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NVO opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 93,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

