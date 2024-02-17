Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $185.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

