Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.25

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 2244084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

