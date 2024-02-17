NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $625.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $682.90.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 827,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

