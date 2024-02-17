Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.20. 161,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 654,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market capitalization of $825.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 131,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,542,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 131,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,542,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,894. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

