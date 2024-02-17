ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

View Our Latest Report on OGS

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.