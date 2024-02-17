OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE OCFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 41,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,999. The company has a market cap of $83.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.64. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

