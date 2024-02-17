Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.88.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $83,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.85. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

