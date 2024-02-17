Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.84 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

