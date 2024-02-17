Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1,431.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,259 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OC traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.95. 972,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

