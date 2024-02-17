Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OC opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.98. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

