Paradigm Capital Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)

Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SYZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
