Paradigm Capital Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)

Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sylogist

Sylogist Price Performance

About Sylogist

Shares of TSE:SYZ opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.42. Sylogist has a one year low of C$4.62 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.