Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Parex Resources stock opened at C$20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.21 and a 1-year high of C$30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

