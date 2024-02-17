Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.73 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
