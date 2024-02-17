Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.87% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,437,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,255,000 after buying an additional 173,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $4,387,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

PH traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $520.06. 703,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,655. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $527.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

