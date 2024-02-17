Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $11.37. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2,644,177 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

