Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock worth $482,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 404,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 291,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 134,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.