PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $20.30. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 3,249,255 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 294,845 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $9,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

