Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $252.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.77.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.34.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,652 shares of company stock worth $32,246,122. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

