Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,559 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 2.3 %

About Liberty Live Group

LLYVA opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.62.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

