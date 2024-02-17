Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $158,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

